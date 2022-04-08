Tiaa Fsb Has $460,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 178,751 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

BEP traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $40.24. 2,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,820. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.