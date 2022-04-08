Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Holdings Boosted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 1.09% of Inotiv worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,384,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOTV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.
NASDAQ NOTV traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98.
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $84.21 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 49.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.
Inotiv Profile (Get Rating)
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
