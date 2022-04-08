Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,767 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 6,338.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

NYSE:AMX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,995. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. On average, analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

