Head to Head Contrast: Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) and The Competition

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) is one of 254 publicly-traded companies in the "Biological products, except diagnostic" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Recursion Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 3 3 0 2.50 Recursion Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1541 5512 11241 206 2.55

Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 280.67%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 91.60%. Given Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Recursion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals -1,832.18% -48.07% -33.31% Recursion Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,250.09% -63.90% -29.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $10.18 million -$186.48 million -2.97 Recursion Pharmaceuticals Competitors $776.20 million $146.71 million -1.46

Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Recursion Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

