Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to Announce $1.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSLGet Rating) will announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.04. Global Ship Lease posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 247.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSL shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NYSE GSL opened at $24.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $895.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.67. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $30.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 85.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,586,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,286 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,068,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after buying an additional 600,857 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 746,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 524,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

