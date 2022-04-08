Analysts Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $60.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.33 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. 350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,261. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $758.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $45.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

