O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. O2Micro International posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

OIIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O2Micro International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIIM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 678.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 59,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 630,203 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OIIM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 122,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,792. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.78.

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

