The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth $33,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $146.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.82. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $196.65.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.31.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.