Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.28 million.

Shares of CODX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,189. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -2.61. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 37.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CODX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Co-Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96,511 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,669 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

