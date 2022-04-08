Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55 billion-$9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.
NYSE:DRI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.68 and a 200-day moving average of $143.20.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on DRI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.05.
In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
