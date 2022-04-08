Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55 billion-$9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.68 and a 200-day moving average of $143.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Several analysts have commented on DRI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.05.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

