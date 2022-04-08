Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 105,642 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,642 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.21% of Alteryx worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.0% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.67. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $90.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.78.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.21.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

