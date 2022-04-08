Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of LIT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.63. 3,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,467. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

