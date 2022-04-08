Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,773 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $84.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,733. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

