Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 10,144 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 32,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,808,654.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,888,534 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

KR stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

