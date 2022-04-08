Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,887 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 233.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 29.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 34.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIOD stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $74.25. 1,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average of $95.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.12. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $113.98.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.20 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $2,667,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,635 shares of company stock worth $3,404,565. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

