Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,945 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 92.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $272,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,275. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. UBS Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

