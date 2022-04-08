First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,260 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,602,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,391,000 after buying an additional 123,069 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

FRC stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.58. 18,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.83. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $153.84 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.