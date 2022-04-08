Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.40. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVCY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,050. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $260.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

