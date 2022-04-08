Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 115,273 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $83.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $89.69.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

