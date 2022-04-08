-$0.48 EPS Expected for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.42). Bilibili reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

BILI traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. 146,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,468,678. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $129.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

