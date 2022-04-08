Zacks: Analysts Expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Curis reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Curis.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Curis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 21.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Curis in the third quarter valued at $268,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Curis by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRIS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,949. The firm has a market cap of $132.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.87. Curis has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66.

Curis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.