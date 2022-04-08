Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,205 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Expedia Group by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $144,451,000 after buying an additional 403,625 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,094 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.78.

Shares of EXPE opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.43. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total transaction of $793,375.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

