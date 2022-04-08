Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,242 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $203.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

