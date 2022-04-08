Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $311.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

