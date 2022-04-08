Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,163 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 233.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $97.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,739. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.95 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.