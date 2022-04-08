Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.71 Million

Brokerages predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) will post $30.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.52 million and the highest is $30.90 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $26.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $129.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $131.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $147.71 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $154.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,631. The company has a market capitalization of $467.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock worth $218,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 185,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 207,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.