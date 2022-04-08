$7.44 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) to post sales of $7.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.74 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $32.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.11 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $34.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.64.

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.68. 37,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,858. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. US Foods has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in US Foods by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

