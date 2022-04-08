RED (RED) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,641.00

RED (RED) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market cap of $537,344.78 and $29,641.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.81 or 0.00260381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001360 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001486 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

