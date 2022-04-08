Tiaa Fsb Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,904 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $133.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

