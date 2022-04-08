Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Raised by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Cigna by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $255.13 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.91.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,143 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

