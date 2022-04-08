Tiaa Fsb Sells 50,967 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,967 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.95.

NYSE:T opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

