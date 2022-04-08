Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 487 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,724. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.73 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

