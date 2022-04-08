Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,143,738. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.52. The company had a trading volume of 333,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,511,610. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average is $72.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

