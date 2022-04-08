Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 380.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 74,341 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Incyte by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCY traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $83.67. The stock had a trading volume of 28,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.47. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 292,972 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

