Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 136,761 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 136,761 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.42% of World Fuel Services worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in World Fuel Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

INT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. 3,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $35.91.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

