Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 623,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.61% of Harmonic worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 45,778 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of HLIT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. 12,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,988. The stock has a market cap of $897.35 million, a P/E ratio of 79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

