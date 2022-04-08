Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 17.3% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00006609 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $13.82 million and $30.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.03 or 0.00411903 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00086337 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00095860 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000434 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.