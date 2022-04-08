Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 111,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,595,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,158,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 490,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,200,000 after acquiring an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 158,232 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGR stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $92.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

