Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527,371 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of Unum Group worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $12,625,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Unum Group by 247.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 246.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 263,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares during the period. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.06. 35,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.26.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

