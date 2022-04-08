Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) to post sales of $51.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.80 million to $52.30 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $46.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $219.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $225.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $246.83 million, with estimates ranging from $240.20 million to $259.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $70.20. 76 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,944. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.27. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

