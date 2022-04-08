Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to C$5.00

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of RROTF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314. Roots has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.
About Roots (Get Rating)
