FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.750-$13.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

FDS stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $442.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,778. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $306.86 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $444.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,490 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

