BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 674,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 3,084,063 shares.The stock last traded at $12.09 and had previously closed at $17.88.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,980. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $9,940,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 139,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

