Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $11.15

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $10.90. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 4,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 230,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.