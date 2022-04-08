Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 19,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 637,196 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $987,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,883,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $2,477,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,975,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

