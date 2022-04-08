-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ earnings. Indaptus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.74) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Indaptus Therapeutics.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INDP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. 148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,417. Indaptus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $28.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76.

In other Indaptus Therapeutics news, Director Michael James Newman sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to elicit single-agent activity and durable anti-tumor responses in the combination setting against colorectal, hepatocellular, pancreatic carcinoma, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.