Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.39 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Natixis raised its holdings in Corteva by 3,774.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 302,254 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.31. The company had a trading volume of 38,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,632. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $59.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

