Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $553,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 3,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after buying an additional 478,537 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.33.

DUK traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.19. 9,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.72. The company has a market cap of $87.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $115.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.