Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $5.64

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.64, but opened at $5.49. Tellurian shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 174,600 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,710,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,464,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

