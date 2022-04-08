Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Shares Gap Down to $15.74

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.74, but opened at $15.30. Global Net Lease shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 13,002 shares changing hands.

GNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -761.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

